Mephedrone arrest: Mumbai Police search Pune home of accused, factory sealed after ANC search

The Mumbai Police on Thursday searched the Pune home of a man who had been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly transporting 8 kg of mephedrone in his car. On Thursday, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police crime branch completed the search of a factory owned by the Pune resident, Harishchandra Dorge. The search in the factory at Kurkumbh MIDC, in Daund, Pune, began on Wednesday. After the search, the factory was sealed.

An officer who was part of the search said that there were seven reactors in the factory where Dorge synthesised and manufactured mephedrone. The police have found several chemicals in the factory, of which some were used to manufacture mephedrone, said the officer. Samples of the mephedrone that have been seized were sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to the police, 52-year-old Dorge holds a masters degree in chemistry and he was employed with a major pharmaceutical company in 1993. “After working there for nearly a decade and gaining significant experience, Dorge opened his own factory in 2002,” said an officer. He manufactured several chemicals and synthesising mephedrone formed a small part of his operations, said the police. “He trusted no one when it came to transporting mephedrone to buyers and delivered the consignments himself,” said the officer.

Dorge was caught in Mankhurd on Wednesday with mephedrone worth Rs 1.6 crore stored in his car during one such trip. The police are going through his bank accounts to find out how he used the money that he made by selling mephedrone. “We will be looking into his financial records to find the transactions with the buyers,” said the officer.

