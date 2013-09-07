Mentally challenged woman gangraped near Shirdi

A 32-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly gangraped by four unidentified men at a village here,police said.

The victim,from a village in Ahmednagar district,used to live with her sister.

On Thursday morning,when she went out of her house,the four men forcibly took her a little away from there and sexually assaulted her at an agricultural field and fled,police said.

The woman,who could not explain the incident verbally,gave a written complaint mentioning details of the offence. Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

A police team also visited the crime spot and collected some bangles and soil for investigation in the case.

The woman has been admitted to Ahmednagar Civil hospital for treatment,police added.

