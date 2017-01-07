Memorial of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Kalyan

A memorial of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was on Saturday unveiled in Kalyan town in the district. A statue of the late Shiv Sena founder has been installed at the memorial at Kala Taloa area. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the memorial in presence of hundreds of Balasaheb’s admirers.

Maharashtra Ministers Ekanth Shinde and Ravindra Chavan, Kalyan Dombivili mayor Rajendra Devlekar were also present along with several Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs.

In his speech, Uddhav said it should not remain just a memorial but should also serve as a place of inspiration for those who visit.

Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), which has built the memorial, got a conditional approval for the function from the Central Election Commission last evening as the Council elections are being held in the state on February 3.

A total of five tonnes of bronze has been used for the 22-feet statue of Balasaheb. The decision of installing the statue was taken on November 20, 2012 by General body of the KDMC to pay tribute to the departed leader.