Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act: As more seek permission for abortion citing health of unborn, a look at one who started it

Section 3 of the MTP Act states that a registered medical practitioner can terminate a pregnancy, not exceeding 20 weeks, if continuation of the pregnancy would "involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury to physical or mental health" or "there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped".

After the Supreme Court allowed a 31-week pregnant minor from Mumbai to undergo abortion on September 6, at least three women, all of them over 20 weeks pregnant, have come forward to seek permission to terminate their pregnancies citing health risks to the unborn children. As the debate over abortion rages on, the first woman to move court seeking the abortion of her 24-week-old foetus may have left the city, sources say. At a time adult women and minors are seeking the court’s intervention to allow them abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the case of Niketa Mehta, an English teacher from Bhayander, is often cited.

Niketa and her husband Haresh Mehta, a chartered accountant, had moved the Bombay High Court in July 2008, along with their gynecologist Nikhil Datar, who has since been battling for an amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, that caps the limit for abortion at 20 weeks. Mehta, then 32, was the first woman to approach the Bombay High Court seeking permission to abort her foetus after it was diagnosed with congenital complete heart block in the 24th week. Niketa, Haresh and Datar were the petitioners in the case. They had moved the court with a plea of abortion which, under the existing MTP Act, was not permissible as it was beyond 20th week of pregnancy. According to the act, such abortions are not allowed unless there was a risk to the mother’s health.

The Mehtas had contended that they did not wish to bring their unborn child, diagnosed with a congenital complete heart block, to the world only to see a life of agony.

The image of a pregnant Niketa entering the Bombay High Court with her husband Haresh soon made it as the front page news across newspapers. The couple would come to Churchgate from their home in the distant western suburbs to attend court hearings in July, 2008. They soon attracted nation-wide media attention and the cap on abortion at 20 weeks became a prime time television debate. The middle-class couple who travelled by local trains, was often met with stares of familiarity and very often, hostility.

“When I moved court I never imagined that this would become a national debate. I was just an ordinary woman who did not want to give her child a life of agony,” Niketa had then said. On August 4, after perusing the medical opinion from J J Hospital, the High Court turned down their plea. It said medical evidence did not suggest that the foetus needed to be aborted. On August 12, 2008, Niketa, then 27 weeks pregnant, had a miscarriage. Her male child was stillborn. “Although we are pained at the loss of our child, we thanked God for sparing it a life of agony,” Haresh had said.

A year later, an expert committee appointed by the Union Health Ministry recommended an amendment in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, permitting abortions beyond 20th week of pregnancy if there’s a risk to the mother or child. “Haresh and I never regretted taking the legal recourse. But our hardship will have no meaning until the MTP Act is changed,” Niketa had said in 2009.

