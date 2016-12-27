Matunga murder: 6 months on, Mumbai cops yet to make headway in probe

ON June 7, someone entered 78-year-old Manjula Vora’s home in Matunga and murdered her. She was found in a pool of blood, her throat slit.

Six months later, the Mumbai Police are yet to make an arrest in the case, even though a suspect was spotted by Vora’s family doctor when he came to her residence soon after the incident. The suspect was even captured on CCTV, entering the building. He was a man in his thirties who was wearing a cap, presumably to hide his face from the cameras, carrying a white bag.

“We had made a sketch based on the statement of the doctor, but that did not lead anywhere. We still have no concrete idea about the motive for the killing,” said N Ambika, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). “We questioned many people, made inquiries from all angles, but did not make much progress,” the DCP added. Robbery too did not appear to be the motive as nothing was stolen from the victim’s residence.

After the incident, a police sniffer dog followed the suspect’s scent to a junction near Matunga railway station. Police also found more CCTV footage that captured the suspect walking towards the station, but the trail ended there.

Police sent teams to Rajasthan, Bihar and Mumbra to verify persons who had been to Vora’s residence earlier and to look for a cook who had quit a few months before the incident, but all pursuits led to dead ends. No murder weapon was recovered.

Police believe the victim had hired the suspect as a cook two days before the incident. There were no signs of forced entry, which led officers to conclude that the victim probably let the suspect in. The victim had been living with her 85-year-old mentally challenged brother Ravilal Doshi at her fifth floor flat in Pranav Residency in Matunga for three decades. Her husband had passed away about 32 years ago.

When the family doctor Dilip Shaha came to the victim’s flat around 7.40 pm, no one answered the bell. He went down and made an intercom call to the house and a man claiming to be the new cook answered. When Shaha went back, he saw a man in his thirties standing at the door of the flat. Shaha told police that the man claimed to be late for another cooking job and rushed out. He also told Shaha that Manjula was in the bathroom and their food had been cooked. Shaha met Ravilal at the dinner table, who told him Manjula was in the kitchen. The doctor then found Manjula dead on the kitchen floor.

According to the police, Ravilal now lives with his other sister in Chinchpokli.