Matheran ropeway: Superintendent issues orders to stop soil testing work

Matheran is the only pedestrian hill station in the country.

The dispute over the 4.7-km Neral-Matheran ropeway project has intensified, with the superintendent of Matheran issuing orders to stop soil testing work in the area. The orders were issued following objections by a few residents, who fear construction of the ropeway would affect the ecosystem of Matheran.

Matheran is a popular tourist destination in the state and the only pedestrian hill station in the country. With the ropeway project, the government aims to boost tourism further in the area. However, the residents claim the project will increase cases of landslides in the area.

“Following the complaints and objections raised by residents and activists, the collector of Raigad has issued an inquiry into the matter. The residents of the area are of the opinion that no construction or any activity pertaining ropeway can take place until the inquiry is on,” said Avinash Koshti, in-charge superintendent of Matheran and Tehsildar of Karjat.

According to the residents of Matheran, landslides and soil erosion have become a regular feature in the area, and any other heavy construction activity like the one required for constructing a ropeway can further worsen the situation. “The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already received environmental clearance for the project, we were told. Then how are they conducting soil testing now? Further, until the inquiry of the collector is pending, they cannot carry out any activity on the project,” said Maria Vaz, complainant and a resident of Matheran.

The work on the project was scheduled to start in December, the MMRDA had earlier said. The ropeway will ferry tourists from Bhutavili village in Bhivpuri, Neral, to Matheran in 20 minutes. If the work begins in December, it will take approximately two years for the ropeway to be functional. The ropeway will have a capacity to carry 1,000 people per hour, per trip. As per the plan, it will have 25-30 cars made of glass and transparent flooring. The proposed system will have three stations and 18 ropeway towers along the route.

According to officials of the Matheran Municipal Council, the MMRDA had missed a deadline earlier when the work was supposed to start by June. “The ropeway is expected to improve tourism in Matheran, which was affected by repeated derailments of the toy train in the past one year. Matheran is an eco-sensitive zone but the project will not affect the area at all. People objecting have vested interest,” said a civic official.

Vaz, who owns Hope Hall hotel in Matheran, however, said, “Our Matheran plateau is a mere 7.25 square km area. The rock and soil is laterite, of volcanic origin, therefore soft and brittle and porous. It will not be able to withstand vibrations of drilling that will be carried out for the project. Only after we objected have they started conducting the soil testing.” She further complained that many points coming in between the ropeway include heritage points, rock formations, waterfalls etc.

Mukesh Torne, priest at a local Ganesh temple, said, “Recently, a German engineer, who advises the Sri Lankan government on the railways there, was at Matheran for a month. He too agreed that activities like drilling and blasting will lead to vibrations, which is not good for the area. Many of us, including owners of hotels, residents and activists, have openly objected to the project. We will see to it that work on the project does not start until there is clarity on the environmental clearance.”

The project had been under consideration since 2010. It received approval from the public works department in 2013. The Matheran Ropeway Private Limited has been awarded the contract to execute the proposal. While Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Pravin Darade was unavailable for comments, MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said, “We will verify the issue and appropriate action will be taken in the matter.”

(With Benita Chacko)

