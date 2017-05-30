Matheran-Aman Lodge toy train service set to resume on June 1

Neral-Matheran toy train is expected to partially resume its service by June 1, officials of the Central Railway (CR) said.(File Photo) Neral-Matheran toy train is expected to partially resume its service by June 1, officials of the Central Railway (CR) said.(File Photo)

THE NERAL-MATHERAN toy train is expected to partially resume its service by June 1, officials of the Central Railway (CR) said. After an inspection by the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, on Tuesday, officials said, service between Aman Lodge and Matheran could resume from Thursday. The toy train services were suspended in May last year after two successive derailments. The Railway Board had advised CR to speed up work on maintenance and complete track-related work by May 31. The timings and fares would remain the same.

“A series of trials were on for the past one month to ensure safety of operations. If positive results are obtained after the inspection, the service could resume in the Aman Lodge-Matheran section from Thursday,” the official added. Officials said that corrective action between Aman Lodge and Neral stations was yet to be undertaken. “We will work on that section partially till monsoons. The pace of work will speed up post October, after which that section could also be put to use,” a senior CR official said.

“The progress of work will be inspected on Tuesday and further comments could be made,” Ravinder Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, CR, said. The toy train is a popular tourist attraction in Matheran. Services would operate from Aman Lodge station during the monsoons. The section till Neral station would remain closed.

