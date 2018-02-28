Maternity benefit scheme: Maharashtra has highest number of beneficiaries

As per procedure, a pregnant woman has to fill a PMMVY form, which an auxiliary nurse midwife uploads on a central software. (Representational) As per procedure, a pregnant woman has to fill a PMMVY form, which an auxiliary nurse midwife uploads on a central software. (Representational)

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of beneficiaries across India, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat within two months of implementation. Since December, when the scheme was floated in the state, 3.77 lakh pregnant women have filled applications to register under the PMMVY, of which 1.72 lakh beneficiaries have started receiving cash benefits.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016, the scheme is on the same lines as the Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana that started as pilot project in 2011 in 53 districts. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers will be able to avail Rs 5,000 in three installments. Under the scheme, within 30 days of registering, a pregnant woman is expected to receive Rs 1,000, the second installment of Rs 2,000 is to be deposited in the bank account at the sixth month of pregnancy after ante-natal care check-up. The final installment of Rs 2,000 will be deposited after the delivery once the baby undergoes three immunisation shots.

In addition, Janani Suraksha Yojana, also a safe-motherhood program, aims to raise institutional delivery by paying Rs 700 for delivering in a public hospital. All these schemes make Aadhaar linkage compulsory for availing monetary benefits.

The PMMVY is available for the first pregnancy for every woman, except government employees or women getting maternity benefits in the form of paid leave. Across Maharashtra, Satara district has registered maximum beneficiaries at 16,765. The turnout has been attributed to awareness created by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA). It is followed by Pune (12,290), and Ahmednagar (10,610).

The lowest beneficiaries registered are from Washim, where 1,350 women have been paid one or all installments. Jalna recorded 1,678 beneficiaries and Sindhudurg 1,730 beneficiaries. Since December 8, when the scheme was floated, 23,053 women from Scheduled Tribe and 20,618 from Scheduled Caste have been registered.

According to state health officials, the Government of India sanctioned Rs 115 crore for 2017-18 of which Rs 20 crore have been utilised so far. The Centre and the state will fund the scheme in 60:40 ratio. “More than 99 per cent deliveries are institutional deliveries in Maharashtra. The state records 20 lakhs deliveries each year, of which 50 per cent are in government hospitals,” said Dr N D Deshmukh, assistant director at Directorate of Health Services.

While Maharashtra was sanctioned Rs 115 crore by central government, other states such as Uttar Pradesh was given Rs 205 crore, Gujarat Rs 62 crore, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Rs 74 crore each, Rajasthan Rs 70 crore and Bihar Rs 107 crore.

“Maharashtra started the scheme a little late than few other states. But we have managed to get maximum beneficiaries. Our aim is to systematically raise awareness about the scheme,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, director National Health Mission in Maharashtra and additional director for DHS.

