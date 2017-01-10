Marol resident files criminal complaint against MMRC MD over noise level

Image for representational purposes. (Source: Ravi Kanojia) Image for representational purposes. (Source: Ravi Kanojia)

A CRIMINAL complaint has been lodged against Ashwini Bhide, MD, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and SN Subrahmanyan, Deputy MD, L&T Ltd by Nicholas Hillary Almeida, representing the woes of Marol residents. The residents have expressed anguish over continuous noise from the Metro 3 construction site.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Earlier, they had written about the noise levels to the Police Commissioner and Bhide, but did not receive any response. This was followed by a police complaint and they were assured necessary action would be taken. When the noise did not abate, the matter was taken to the Maharashtra Lokayukta after which they took the matter to court.

The contractors for Package 7, L&T Ltd., has begun tunnelling work at a Municipal Ground in Marol. The residents complain that the work continues round the clock and the noise created by the heavy machinery exceeds 90 to 100 db giving them sleepless nights.

The Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2000 dictates that no construction equipment can be used during the night in residential and silent zones.”

“It is not allowed to use any noise making equipment after 10 pm. The government is not just violating its rules but also court orders. Sleep deprivation is a form of torture and in the long term will affect productivity, hearing, blood pressure and mental healt,” says Sumaira Abdulali, activist and founder of Awaaz Foundation.

The noise level recorded by the residents on January 6 shows the levels exceed over 90 db at midnight, which is twice the permitted limit, and continues until the wee hours of the morning.

“For the last 15 days, we have been tolerating the loud sounds continuously. The construction site is right behind my house and it is impossible to sleep at night. They should stop the work at least during the night and begin again in the morning. With the upcoming board exams it is becoming difficult for children to stu”y,” says Shyam Awati, a Marol resident.

The matter has been posted for hearing on February 21. Ashwini Bhide was unavailable for comment.

benita.chacko@expressindia.com