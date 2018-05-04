Marine Drive: Man ‘jumps off’ bridge after fight over cat

A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Meghdoot bridge at Marine Drive on Wednesday for not being allowed to keep a pet at home. Police said Maulik Sonalkar, a resident of Cheera Bazaar in south Mumbai, had fought with his mother the previous night over the issue.

“Sonalkar brought home a cat on Tuesday evening, which he had bought for Rs 6,000. His mother, who earns Rs 10,000 per month, said with their income, it would be difficult to look after the cat. She apparently told him to first start earning before keeping a cat. Upset, Sonalkar left the house on Wednesday and jumped off the bridge,” a police officer said.

The 22-year-old was taken to JJ hospital. He has suffered injuries to his leg and head.

