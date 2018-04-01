Marine drive hit-and-run case: CCTV footage may not help, but have strong evidence, police say Marine drive hit-and-run case: CCTV footage may not help, but have strong evidence, police say

As the investigation continues into the hit-and-run case, in which a 25-year-old dentist died, police have learnt that the CCTV camera, which could have played a crucial role in the case, had its view towards the road blocked by a tree.

The incident took place near the Taraporevala Aquarium signal on March 24, when the victim Deepali Lahamte, who was crossing the road, was hit by Shikha Zaveri’s car. Zaveri was chased and nabbed by a biker, following which she was arrested on March 24. The victim was rushed to JJ hospital, where she succumbed to her injury after six days.

Senior police inspector Vilas Gangawane from Marine Drive police station said, “We have added a section of 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) against Zaveri, who was earlier arrested and released on bail. Now, we are investigating and shall produce her in court, while submitting a chargesheet.”

Gangawane further said, “We have a very strong case. We got an eyewitness and several other evidences to prove that Zaveri is at fault.” When the accused allegedly fled from the spot following which the complainant Yazdi Driver, chased her down and stood in front of her car at the next signal.

Initially, the case was registered under rash driving, but following her death on Friday, the police have added another section of negligence. Police confirmed that the body of Lahamte was handed over to her family on Friday, after conducting a postmortem.

The victim hails from Ahmednagar. She had completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery from the Nair Hospital Dental College and was doing a one-year internship with the same college. Deepali stays at a hostel at Curry Road. On the day of accident, she was about to attend her younger brother Abhinay Lahamte’s MBBS convocation at Grant Medical College and Sir JJ hospital group gymkhana at Marine drive.

