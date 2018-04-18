Marine Drive hit-and-run case: 27-year-old man surrenders

A 27-year-old man on Tuesday surrendered to the police for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in a hit-and-run accident near Meghdoot Bridge at Marine Drive on Monday. (File) A 27-year-old man on Tuesday surrendered to the police for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in a hit-and-run accident near Meghdoot Bridge at Marine Drive on Monday. (File)

A 27-year-old man on Tuesday surrendered to the police for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in a hit-and-run accident near Meghdoot Bridge at Marine Drive on Monday. Rohan Harbat Prasad, a resident of Bandra and a sales executive, surrendered at the Marine Drive police station, following which, he was arrested.

Sayili Rajput, a resident of Malad, was walking in the Marine Drive area along with her friends when she was allegedly mowed down by Prasad’s car. She was rushed to Nair Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Rajput, a FYBCOM, was not crossing the road at the traffic signal when she was knocked down, investigation has revealed.

Police said Prasad, in his statement, has said that he works for an Indian multinational automobile manufacturing company and had come to Nariman Point to meet a client. “Prasad came to give his client a test drive of the car… while he was returning to his office in central Mumbai, the incident took place,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

Prasad fled from the spot without offering any medical help and reported to his work place, said police. On Tuesday, after consulting with his friends, he came to the police station along with his colleagues and surrendered. He has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving. The vehicle has been seized.

“Following the incident, a special team was formed to trace the accused. Rajput’s friends couldn’t note down the number of the vehicle, as Prasad was driving at a high speed. While we were scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the accused arrived at the police station,” an officer said.

