Marathon gets green flag from Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Wednesday gave green signal to Procam International for Sunday’s marathon after the company paid Rs 1.05 crore to the BMC. Last week, the court had directed the BMC to grant permission for the marathon if the event organisers paid Rs 1.05 crore, a portion of the fees demanded by the civic body. The organiser informed the court on Wednesday that they had paid the money on Monday, following which they were granted permission for the event. The court also asked the BMC to file a detailed report on the marathon in two weeks.

Procam International had approached the High Court in September last year, alleging that the BMC was demanding exorbitant fees for the marathon scheduled for January 21, 2018.

In the last hearing, a bench led by Justice A S Oka also directed the BMC to consider the request by Procam International to put up some stalls for serving water and energy drinks, etc.

