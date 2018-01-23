21-year-old Marathi actor found dead on railway tracks in Malad

Praful Bhalerao’s latest film Barayan released a week ago. (File) Praful Bhalerao’s latest film Barayan released a week ago. (File)

A Marathi actor was found dead on the railway tracks in Malad on Monday morning. The 21-year-old, identified as Praful Bhalerao, allegedly slipped while trying to board a local train and succumbed due to the impact, said senior railway officials.

Bhalerao was found near the signal pole at the extreme end of the station, said railway officials. “He used to work at a call centre in Malad and was leaving for Girgaum, where he lived, after finishing his night shift,” said a senior GRP official.

He added, “From the CCTV footage of the incident, it seems likely that he was trying to board a running train at the Malad station. However, his hand holding the rail slipped near the signal pole and he sustained head injuries due to the impact with the pole.”

After a postmortem, Bhalerao’s body was handed over to his family. “Prima facie, the head injuries proved fatal for him and he died on the spot. We have registered a case of accidental death and will investigate further, if need be,” said a senior officer from GRP, who is investigating the case. Bhalerao worked as a child actor in Marathi films and TV serials such as Tu Majha Sangati, Nakushi and Jyotiba Phule. His latest release was a Marathi film Barayan, which released a week ago.

