Maratha rally in Mumbai postponed

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has postponed its Mumbai rally which was scheduled on March 6. The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to students appearing for the Class XII board examinations in the first week of March. The Maratha reservation issue is pending before the Bombay High Court. The regular hearing in the case will begin from Monday. The state government has already supported the reservation.

