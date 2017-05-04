Maratha quota: Govt seeks HC nod to place data with panel for Backward Classes

According to the state, Maharashtra State Commission For Backward Classes will be in a position to go into the factual aspect and take a decision in accordance with the law. According to the state, Maharashtra State Commission For Backward Classes will be in a position to go into the factual aspect and take a decision in accordance with the law.

The state government has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court, asking the court to permit it to place all available data relating to Maratha reservations before the newly constituted Maharashtra State Commission For Backward Classes for its consideration, enabling it to make a report relating to the matter. “The state desires that the data be referred to the commission for its scrutiny, verification and recommendations about the social and educational backwardness and eligibility for reservation of Maratha community,” states the affidavit.

According to the state, the commission will be in a position to go into the factual aspect and take a decision in accordance with the law. Besides the main petition challenging Maratha reservations in jobs and education, two petitions were recently filed over referring the issue pertaining to Maratha reservation to the newly constituted commission. In the last hearing, the HC had asked the state to make their stand clear on referring the data to the commission.

In the affidavit, filed by the Social Justice Department, the state has said, “Having considered all aspects, it is the stand of the government that this court may permit the state to place all data available, including the data collected by the Rane Committee, and also the data filed in the additional affidavit to the commission for its consideration.”

