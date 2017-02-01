Maratha quota: Final hearing on petitions opposing govt stand from February 27

The Bombay High Court will start final hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging the state government’s stand on reserving seats in government jobs and educational institutions across the state for the Maratha community from February 27.

Some petitioners, who have opposed the reservation, alleged that the government affidavit indicated that their earlier promise for separate quota for OBCs would be part of the Maratha reservation. They have been asked to file an affidavit in this regard and the court said it will begin hearing the matter and look at the merits of their claims.

According to the affidavit filed by the government before court, “the reservation only seeks to fulfill the Constitutional duty of ensuring adequate representation to a class of educationally and socially backward category of citizens which in this case is the Maratha community in order to alleviate the community from its social and education backwardness.”