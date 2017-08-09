‘Numbers evidence of woes’

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

On the eve of the Maratha morcha in Mumbai, empathising with the lakhs headed to the financial capital, Raghujiraje Angre, the descendent of Sarkhel Kanji Angre, warrior king Shivaji’s naval leader, said there must be a reason for so many people from different corners of the state to spend their own money and join the protest in Mumbai. “Their presence proves that they are really affected. And even if we hypothetically consider that only 20 per cent of Marathas are affected, that too is not a small number,” he said.

Raju Sable from the Maratha Kranti Morcha said they expect almost one lakh protesters from Raigad district. “It is expected that approximately 5,000 people would come from each taluka of the district,” he said.

