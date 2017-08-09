Maratha Kranti Morcha rally LIVE updates: Over 3 lakh people expected to participate

Maratha Kranti Morcha rally live updates: Heavy deployment of police along the protest rally route from Byculla to Azad Maidan, in South Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Maratha Kranti Morcha rally live updates: Heavy deployment of police along the protest rally route from Byculla to Azad Maidan, in South Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Maratha Kranti Morcha is all set to take out its “biggest” silent protest in Mumbai on Wednesday. After 57 marches across the state in the last year, the protest from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla at 11 am and will culminate at Azad Maidan by 5 pm. With more than three lakh people expected to join the morcha and thousands of vehicles that have already arrived in Mumbai, the silent rally may bring the Maximum City to a standstill.

The administration and police officials have, however, assured citizens that adequate measures have been taken in order to avoid any inconvenience to those travelling to and from the rally route. Mumbai Police has, however, advised Mumbaikars to avoid taking the route towards South Mumbai.

LIVE Updates from Maratha Morcha in Mumbai

10:26 am: To avoid difficulties for Mumbaikars, taxi union leader A L Quadros has appealed to kaali peeli drivers to be on road. The drivers are advised to avoid roads close to Morcha route in the morning hours, otherwise they might be stuck for a long time. Cabs are plying in suburbs otherwise.

10:24 am: This is the 58th protest carried out by the community. In order to avoid traffic issues, JJ flyover has been closed in view of the rally.

10:18 am: The traffic has been blocked along eastern freeway all the way to Wadala. Traffic is being diverted off Dr Ambedkar road from Matunga, towards eastern freeway and towards Mahim-Prabhadevi.

10:15 am: Medical teams along with professional doctors are present at the venue. Traffic management volunteers are also stationed in order to avoid any untoward incident.

10:13 am: Volunteers along the way are providing morning breakfast, tea and water to every participant in the march.

10:10 am: Former Congress CMS Ashok Chavan , Narayan Rane , Prithviraj Chavan, Opposition leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, NCP’S Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil will be among the ones who are participating.

10:04 am: BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar reaches Azad Maidan.

10:00 am: All Maratha legislatures across parties will participate in the protest. They will march to Azad Maidan along with community followers.

9.42 am: A Shiv Sena leader said the party has asked its legislators to take part in the morcha. Sena legislators from Mumbai and some of the state ministers are likely to join the morcha at Byculla at around 10.30 am, sources have told the Indian Express.

9.40 am: So far, around 40,000 people have gathered in Byculla where the rally is going to start from, Mumbai Police sources have told Indian Express. MSRDC Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that there will be no toll on roads leading towards Mumbai to avoid traffic issue today.

Maratha Morcha: Here’s a look at the traffic pile-up in Thane. Express Photo/Deepak Joshi Maratha Morcha: Here’s a look at the traffic pile-up in Thane. Express Photo/Deepak Joshi

9.35 am: There are reports of very slow traffic at the southern end of the eastern freeway, where several thousand buses are being parked on a vacant plot. Road from Carnac Bunder to Indira docks clogged. There’s also a traffic pile up at Vashi toll collection point.

9.30 am: Meanwhile, the government has announced that all schools and junior colleges in South Mumbai will remain shut today. That’s about 450 institutes across town. The announcement was made by Education Minister Vinod Tawde in the Assembly, following which a circular was issued by the deputy director of school education, Mumbai. Moreover, Mumbai’s famed dabbawallas will also take the day off and participate in the morcha. Read more about it here.

9.20 am: Here’s a quick look at the routes you should avoid if you are travelling to South Mumbai today. You really don’t want to get stuck in a traffic jam that could well leave you stranded for hours

9 am: The protest that is happening in Mumbai on Wednesday is by the Maratha community who who constitute 33 per cent of Maharashtra’s population and are hence a dominant political force. They have been hitting the streets through silent rallies for the past year across different parts of the state. Before we begin, here is a brief recap of the events that led to the protest today.

The community started protesting after the gangrape and murder of a Maratha girl in Koparadi village last year in July. They initially demanded death penalty for the accused. Subsequently protests were held across Maharashtra include demands regarding amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to stop its “misuse” to protect them from discrimination. Demands for reservation in educational institutions and government jobs were also made by the members from the community.

