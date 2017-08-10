Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha: SP, MIM, Cong demand quota for Muslims

Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha held at Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo) Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha held at Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The elected members in the state Legislative Assembly representing Samajwadi Party, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and Congress demanded reservation for Muslims in jobs and education. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said, “If the government is positive to Maratha reservation, they should also consider the Muslim reservation.”

MIM MLA Imtiaz Jaleel argued, “Along with Marathas, Muslims also have the right to reservation. Do we also have to take to streets and show our strength to get our voice heard and only then the government will consider our demand.” The courts have stated that Muslims should be given five per cent reservation in education, he reminded.

Congress MLA Namseen Khan raised the rights of the Muslims to reservation in jobs and education. Responding to the legislators, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “There is no question of discrimination. The OBCs and Dalits within the Muslim community are already getting the reservation. It is in existence.” The special-incentive education schemes have provision for various castes and sub-castes, including minorities, he added.

