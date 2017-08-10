Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha: Muslim groups support rally

Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha held at Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo) Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha held at Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Muslim groups too extended their support to Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai on Wednesday. Different Muslim groups put up benches at Byculla, Nagpada and CSMT where they provided food and water to the participants of the Morcha.

K Sayyed, a volunteer of one such organisation, Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra, said, “Like Marathas, we too are fighting for reservation which we have been denied. It is inspiring to see Marathas to come out in such large numbers and without any political backing. Their rallies across the state have become a source of inspiration for us. Hence, we supported them in their cause with whatever little we could offer in the form of water and food.”

The Muslim Reservation Kruti Samiti has been looking at working with the Maratha Kranti Morcha who are seeking reservation in government jobs as well as colleges. Various Muslim groups have been trying to participate in the Maratha Kranti Morchas since 2016.

Among them, a prominent group near Azad Maidan was an association from Thane, Chhatrapati Shivaji Muslim Brigade. Along with demanding reservation, they seek to clarify the misconception against Shivaji’s “hate for Muslims”.

“For years, we have been witnessing a wrong portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji as only a Hindu king. We would like to clarify that 35 per cent of the security guards of Shivaji were Muslims which means he trusted us enough to keep our people by his side,” Amzad Khan, co-ordinator of the group, said. They also spoke against the communalisation of politics and misrepresentation of Muslims at various levels by the government.

