Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha: City left with 2 tonnes of dry waste after march

The BMC had to hire 80 NGO workers. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) The BMC had to hire 80 NGO workers. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

At the end of the Maratha Morcha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers collected around 2.5 metric tonnes of dry waste. The BMC hired 80 NGO labourers in addition to its staff of about 40 workers to clean the area around CSMT and Azad Maidan.

Civic officials from A ward said the protesters threw a lot of trash inside and around the venue. “The workers picked up around 2.5 metric tonnes of waste, comprising mainly plastic bottles, water pouches and paper, from J J Flyover and D N Road since last night,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward. The waste was taken to the segregation centre at Suraksha Garden in Cuffe Parade.

Civic officials added that owing to the large number of people who attended the rally, there was a shortage of drinking water for some time.

“We had set aside four water tankers, each with the capacity to hold 5,000 litres of drinking water, and two other tankers for washing and other purposes. There was some commotion when the water ran out and due to the large crowd, it took some time to replace the empty water tankers,” said the official.

As part of the sanitation facilities, the civic body had set up portable toilet blocks at seven locations in and around Azad Maidan, including Pratiksha Nagar nullah, E S Pathanwala Marg and Byculla Hyum High School, among others.

Apart from mobile toilets, the BMC also instructed the contractors running pay-and-use toilets in the area to allow people to use the facilities for free. The portable toilets were removed by the end of the day after the protest.

