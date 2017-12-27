Maratha community warns of fresh stir over reservation, gives Feb 10 deadline to govt

The BJP government has already formed a ministerial group to review regularly the progress of the Maratha community. (File Photo) The BJP government has already formed a ministerial group to review regularly the progress of the Maratha community. (File Photo)

The Maratha community has threatened to revive its agitation seeking reservations from February. At a meeting held in Panvel on Monday, Maratha groups gave a February 10 deadline to the Maharashtra government and if their demands are not met by then, they will start a “non-cooperation movement”.

On Monday, representatives of the community had gathered in Panvel to take stock of the government’s efforts in addressing the concerns of the community. The gathering passed a resolution condemning the government.

The resolution said the government, after sustained protests by the community, had claimed it had acceded to many of its demands. In spite of these claims, there had been no movement in implementing these demands at the administrative level, which had led to resentment among the community, it said.

The resolution also said the community was giving time till February 10 to the state government to make amends, failing which the community would launch a “non-cooperation agitation” from February 19, which is celebrated as Shiv Jayanti in the state.

“The community leaders will also hold a meeting on February 11 in Jalgaon to formulate plans on how to take the agitation forward,” said Maratha leader Vinod Sable.

The reduced BJP strength in the Gujarat Assembly elections appears to have given a fillip to Maratha agitators to renew their demands for reservations for the community. Last week, posters were put up outside the BJP office in the city, apparently by the Maratha Yuva Kranti, which warned the party of further electoral trouble if it turned a blind eye to the demands for reservations by the community.

“Look at the missed century (the BJP won 99 seats in Gujarat) as a warning. If you turn a blind eye to the demand of Maratha reservations you may not even cross the 50 mark in the next elections. That will be a befitting reply from the Martha community to you,” said the poster pasted outside the state BJP office at Nariman Point.

The Maratha community had held 58 rallies across Maharashtra between August 2016 and August 2017 seeking death sentence in the Kopardi killing, loan waiver, Maratha reservation, higher compensation to farmers for land acquisition for public projects, fee concessions to students in education, hostels and boarding, stopping the misuse of the atrocities Act against the community, easy access to caste certificates to Maratha-Kunbhi, justice to Marathas in job promotions, Shivaji Statue at Arabian Sea and strengthening the working in Annabhau Sathe Arthik Mahamandal.

The agitation, however, fizzled out after the government, which held a series of meetings with the community, claimed the two major demands of Maratha reservation and curbing the misuse of the atrocities Act would require legal and constitutional intervention.

However, after the Gujarat elections, the community seems to reckon that the time is opportune to push for its demands before the 2019 elections. The BJP government has already formed a ministerial group to review regularly the progress of the Maratha community.

