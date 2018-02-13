Maoist leader’s arrest: Why Ramanna left outfit

Vitthalanna Madru arrested after informers leaked the information about his journey through Gadchiroli. (Representational) Vitthalanna Madru arrested after informers leaked the information about his journey through Gadchiroli. (Representational)

Maoist leader Vitthalanna Madru (65), alias Ramanna, who was arrested by Gadchiroli police on February 10, had run-ins with top party leaders allegedly over his refusal to stay away from wife Padma and had been virtually defunct in the CPI(Maoist) for about a decade, sources told The Indian Express.

“Ramanna would refuse to work staying separately from Padma. This made the party leaders upset. But they continued to tolerate him considering his seniority and commitment to the movement,” a source said. The Indian Express had reported on Sunday that Ramanna and Padma had possibly left the party for good. The official confirmed it, saying: “The party had virtually retired him from activities. Of late, Padma had been ill. So the party offered to leave him and (let him) surrender if he desired. So, the couple planned to go to Secunderabad and surrender before Telangana police.”

But as fate would have it, informers leaked the information about his journey through Gadchiroli. The police led a trap at Alapalli and Sironcha but the couple was not caught there. “So the police guessed that he might have headed for Ballarsha, the only other route he could possibly take. And luckily for them, the Chandrapur police managed to catch the couple there,” an official said.

Ramanna, popularly known as Tech Ramanna, had been a Maoist since 1976. He had been a technical expert in weapon making and training. He was also a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of CPI Maoist with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

