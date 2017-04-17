Many unusual cheating methods to clear test observed this year: Maharashtra police

State police plan to fill 5,752 vacant positions by April-end State police plan to fill 5,752 vacant positions by April-end

By the end of April, the Maharashtra Police will have 5,752 vacant positions of police constable filled up, in an annual exercise that came into wider focus two years ago when several candidates in Mumbai died while competing in the final physical event — a 5 kilometre run in intense heat. Efforts have since been made to ensure that candidates do not endure extreme weather conditions. However, many candidates this year have adopted unusual methods to clear the recruitment process.

With 8.34 lakh candidates, a record number of men and women will compete for limited spots in the Maharashtra police commissionerates and districts, the Government Railway Police and the State Reserve Police Force. That is 145 people competing for each post.

“It is the competition that is making some candidates adopt unfair means,” said an IPS officer overseeing the recruitment. So far, a 22-year-old man in Aurangabad has stuck Rs 5 currency coins to the soles of his feet after falling 5 mm short of the minimum height requirement of 165 centimetres. Another wore a wig over his head in Nashik. Another man was caught in Mumbai Saturday with a carrom coin stuck to his head with chewing gum.

At the slightest suspicion that a candidate may not make the 165-cm or the 155-cm (for women) marks, examiners subject them to a complete pat-down from hair to toe. “That’s how we found the wig,” said a senior officer who has overseen several rounds of recruitment. Officials involved in the recruitment process said most attempts at cheating were observed at the initial stage when the height and chest of candidates are measured.

Often, the margin between proceeding to the next round and returning home in the first stage is a matter of a few millimetres, leading some to cheat.

The state police are also adapting each year to keep pace with the latest methods used to circumvent rules. Male candidates strip down to their shorts when their height is to be measured. The soles of the feet have to remain rooted to the ground. “A lot of candidates try to raise their feet very slightly. But since other candidates are seated right behind them, it is they who point out these things to us,” said a senior officer involved in the process this year.

Other attempts are just as surreptitious. “We have had cases where candidates have grown their hair for an entire year before the recruitment just to gain a few millimetres,” said the officer. Transparency and digitising the process, said state police officials, had gone a long way in minimising cheating.

“It is only a trickle, a fraction of fraction, that tries to cheat. You cannot get away with it,” said S Jagannathan, Additional Director General of Police, Training and Special Units. As with each year, this year there have been a couple of instances of candidates sending their friends to appear in physical or written tests in their stead, only to be caught each time.

“The big units have started using biometrics to store personal data of candidates. That has taken away any chance of impersonation,” said Jagannathan. The risk, he added, was far too great. “The candidate is debarred from applying for government exams and a criminal offence is also registered,” said Jagannathan.

Police constables who were recruited in the late 1980s and early 1990s said the recruitment process had changed completely. “When I came for the recruitment exams, thousands of us were crammed in Naigaon (the armed police headquarters in Dadar east). The ground we were made to sit on was full of ants and candidates whose height fell short of the required mark were allowed to advance,” said a constable who is deputed to Naigaon this year.

“We are becoming leaner each year. The biggest change this year is that candidates need to self certify their documents and we will verify them at the end so that we only need to go through 6,000 sets of documents instead of 8 lakh,” said Jagannathan.

