Man’s body found hanging, family suspects foul play

The body of a 52-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room in Bhayander Monday morning. While the police have registered an accidental death report, suspecting it to be a case of suicide, the family believes Dayachandra Poonamiya, a Bhayander resident, was murdered.

The police said the incident came to light after a waiter at the hotel knocked on the door of Poonamiya’s room and did not get any response. After repeated knocks, he opened the door with a spare key and found Poonamiya’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the local Navghar police.

According to the police, the family has alleged that Poonamiya had been murdered as his body was found hanging several feet above his bed and his hands were in his pockets.

The police said they believed it to be a case of suicide and were investigating to see if there was any foul play. An officer said Poonamiya was known to have been a bookie.

