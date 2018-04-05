Manpada: Shiv Sena leaders disagree over crematorium

The site of the proposed crematorium. Deepak Joshi The site of the proposed crematorium. Deepak Joshi

Two Shiv Sena leaders have been at loggerheads for the past one week over a proposed crematorium in Thane’s Manpada area. While legislator Pratap Sarnaik has demanded a crematorium in the area, the party’s leader of the House in Thane civic body, Naresh Mhaske, has opposed it. Residents of the area have been voicing their concerns about the proposal but Sarnaik has said that in the absence of a crematorium in the locality, soon, the last rites of people might have to be performed on the streets.

Residents of Neelkanth Greens, Satya Shankar and Cosmos Lounge housing complexes are up in arms against the civic body’s move to build the crematorium on a plot close to the societies. Gautam Dighe, the chairman of Neelkanth Greens federation, said there is no need of the crematorium in the area.

“There is one crematorium in less than a kilometre away. Then why will we ask for another crematorium? Instead of proposing a new one, the existing crematorium should get an upgrade,” Dighe said.

Dr Latika Bhanushali, a resident of Cosmos Lounge, said the proposed crematorium is hurting the sentiments of the residents. “The plot where the crematorium has been proposed is used for an artificial lake for immersing Ganesh idols. We consider it sacred and our sentiments are being hurt,” said Bhanushali.

Naresh Mhakse, senior Shiv Sena corporator and Leader of House in Thane civic body, said he has opposed the proposed crematorium as the residents did not want it. “The issue of crematorium came from the state government. A resolution was passed in the general body meeting after it was raised during a discussion. Then, we were unaware of the residents’ view. But the resolution can be revoked,” said Mhaske.

But Pratap Sarnaik, a Shiv Sena legislator from Ovala-Majiwada Assembly constituency in Thane, said he hasn’t suggested the crematorium on that plot but on two others. “I had actually suggested two other plots for the crematorium and not this one. The plots suggested by me were not approved citing technical reasons. I am not insisting on the crematorium on this plot but want it in the locality that has a population of around two lakh. Otherwise, we will have to conduct final rites of people on the streets,” said Sarnaik.

He added that he had been raising the issue for the past nine years. “When my mother passed away nine years ago, we had to wait for 40 minutes in the crematorium. Then, raising the issue of a crematorium, I had resigned as a corporator. Since then I have been following up on the issue. I took up the issue with the state government, which directed the civic body to see the feasibility of the two plots. At a time we are moving towards making the city smart, we did not have the reservation for crematoriums in the city’s development plan,” Sarnaik added.

Officials from Thane civic body said there are 37 crematoriums under it and there are 20 private ones. “We will take a decision considering the residents’ view and requirement of the crematorium after tallying it with the population,” said a senior official requesting anonymity. He added that a delegation of residents met civic chief Sanjeev Jaiswal and that he would visit the plot earmarked for the proposed crematorium soon.

