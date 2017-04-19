Manodhairya scheme: Bombay HC asks whether compensation can be increased to Rs 10 lakh

The Bombay High Court has asked the principal secretary of the Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Department to be present before the court on April 20 and inform it if the monetary compensation for rape victims under the Manodhairya scheme of the state government can be increased to Rs 10 lakh and if the scheme can be implemented retrospectively.

A division bench headed by justice Ranjit More also sought information from the state on any welfare scheme for children born to rape victims.

The court was hearing a petition seeking implementation of the scheme with retrospective effect and to increase the compensation amount.

The scheme which was launched in 2013 awards compensation of Rs 3 lakh to victims of rape and other crimes against women.

