Manodhairya in limbo since revision: activists

Four months after Manodhairya, the state’s compensation scheme for victims of sexual abuse and acid attacks, was revised, no one has received compensation. While authorities deny that the scheme has come to a halt, NGOs working with victims say that compensation claim applications after August 1 — when the Government Resolution (GR) was notified — are not being processed.

After the GR was notified in August by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department replacing the earlier GR notified in 2013, a PIL was filed before the Bombay High Court in September raising several grievances about the new scheme. The High Court had then directed a committee, which included two of its judges, to look at the concerns. The court said last week that it was ‘satisfied’ with the revised scheme and directed that a GR be issued notifying it within a month.

However, activists say the compensation scheme has been in limbo in this period, leading to a delay in monetary and non-monetary assistance to victims in need. “Since the old scheme was changed, compensation claim applications were not even being accepted. We are hoping that with the High Court order last week, women and children will get relief as soon as possible, since August 1 when it had stopped,” said Audrey D’Mello, director, NGO Majlis, which had filed the PIL.

She added that authorities should ensure victims do not fall through the gaps in this interim period. “The authorities should specify that the victims from August, too, will get benefits as per the revised provisions,” she said. Under the August 1 GR, the scheme was to be executed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and not the District Criminal Injuries Relief and Rehabilitation Board, which comprises various authorities including the collector, a social worker, medical expert and a legal representative. DLSA members in Mumbai and Thane said they have not received claims since the scheme was revised.

“We have not received any claim applications since the scheme was revised and no compensation has been granted. We are being sent preliminary information about victims falling under the scheme but necessary documents including FIR, statements made under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and medical reports are not sent so far. The matter was sub-judice,” said Yatin Game, member secretary, DLSA, Mumbai.

An official from the Mumbai suburban district WCD said that since there was no clarity on the GR, the applications were not being forwarded. “We were verifying the claims we received since changes were made to the scheme. We have not sent any claims to the DLSA so far. We are awaiting the revised scheme now,” said the official. The official added that claims filed before August, which were already processed, are the only ones granted in this period.

A police officer also said that the delay was caused due to administrative hurdles in the scheme. “Under the new scheme, the victim’s statement has to be made before the magistrate, before it can be submitted. The usual procedure is that the statement is sent by the magistrate before whom it is recorded to the trial court in a sealed envelope and the police cannot access it directly,” the official said. D’Mello said she told the High Court that this delay should not affect immediate compensation for the victims.

WCD secretary Vinita Singhal said that there has been no stoppage of the scheme. “I cannot tell you the exact figure of how many beneficiaries have been given compensation since August 1, but in this financial year we have spent Rs 16.48 crore on the scheme,” Singhal said.

Usually under the scheme, monetary benefits are received by victims within 2-3 months, activists say, in some cases where the need is urgent, at least some part of the money is given as soon as possible or non-monetary assistance like shelter and medical benefits are extended. “In separate cases in the past month, two offences were registered concerning the rape of girls by their father. In both cases, the mother of the victims required immediate monetary help since the accused was the father, but their compensation claims have not being processed yet,” said said an activist.

