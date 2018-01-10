Manjula Shetye death: Govt gives sanction to prosecute 6 jail officials

THE MAHARASHTRA government has given the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch sanction to prosecute six jail guards who allegedly murdered Byculla women’s prison inmate Manjula Shetye.

In order to prosecute a public servant, a prior sanction is required from the state. Shetye, an inmate at the Byculla women jail, was allegedly beaten to death at the prison by six guards, including the jailor, on June 23 last year.

“We received sanction to prosecute the six prison guards, charged with murdering Shetye, last week,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Saxena. The Crime Branch, which was asked to investigate the death of Shetye, had filed a 990-page chargesheet before a sessions court in the last week of September, last year. The chargesheet was filed against six persons, including jailor Manisha Pokharkar, Sheetal Shegaonkar, Arti Shinghane, Bindu Naykode, Surekha Kakad and Vasima Sheikh.

The accused were charged with murder, destruction of evidence, criminal intimidation and common intent. An officer familiar with the case said that since they now have the sanction to prosecute, police are hopeful that the charges in the case would be soon framed, following which the trial would begin.

The Mumbai Crime Branch are, however, still awaiting sanction for prosecution from the Haryana government in the Sandeep Gadoli ‘fake encounter’ case for more than a year. Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet against four policemen of Haryana Police, and two private persons, for allegedly killing Gadoli, a Haryana-based gangster, in a alleged staged encounter in Mumbai on February 7, 2016. The Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in September 2016, following which they had written to the Haryana Police for prosecution sanction.

“We had received sanction from the Haryana government last year. However, there were some technical problems with the paperwork sent by them. We had written to them seeking a fresh sanction due to these problems. Since then, we have not received the sanction. We have also sent one of our men to Haryana in order to speed up the process,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

