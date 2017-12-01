Man who fled from custody caught

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A man who escaped from police custody in Vasai court was caught in Andheri on Thursday after being spotted trying to break his handcuffs. The accused, Akash Dedhia, was produced in a railway court in Vasai on Thursday after being arrested by the railway police in a case of theft.

Police said Dedhia, who was wearing handcuffs, gave his police escort the slip and escaped to Andheri. “In Andheri, he found a blacksmith and asked him to break open his handcuffs. Policemen on patrol saw him and became suspicious,” a police officer said.

