Man who fell from Mantralaya committed suicide, say police

The spot where Raote fell. The spot where Raote fell.

Mumbai police have concluded that Harshal Raote, who died on Thursday after falling off the fifth floor of the Mantralaya, committed suicide. According to police, his family’s neglect and his jail term as a convict had depressed him, leading him to take the extreme step.

On Friday, the body of 45-year-old Raote was handed over to his parents who live in Chembur Gaothan. “His wife had divorced him around 10 years ago. He had a younger sister and his parents. According to his letter, his family members used to ignore him,” said DCP (Zone 1) Manoj Sharma.

According to Sharma, a suicide note found on Raote confirmed he had not fallen accidentally. “He had come prepared with the note. He took a pass and went upstairs. We are not sure where all he went inside the Mantralaya yet,” he said. He added: “The post-mortem report says he died due to injuries caused by jumping from a height.”

According to officials in Marine Drive police station, where an accidental death report was filed, the way he had fallen and the angle of his head confirmed Raote had jumped and didn’t fall accidentally. The post-mortem report, according to doctors of JJ Hospital, said Raote died because of head injuries. The post-mortem was carried out in JJ Hospital, sources said. “While he was rushed to St George’s hospital and was declared brought dead, he was taken to JJ Hospital for postmortem as he was a convict and all convicts are taken there for post-mortem,” a senior official said.

Raote had been a convict lodged in the Paithan open jail where he used to teach computers to other convicts. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his sister-in-law by stabbing her. According to sources, he had spent over 12 years behind bars and had been trying to get his furlough extended. According to sources, he had come to the Mantralaya to meet authorities in the home department. However, a little after 6 pm, he was found on the ground and is believed to have jumped off the fifth floor terrace at the Mantralaya, police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App