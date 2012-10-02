Man who attacked woman cop arrested

A Lalbaugcha Raja volunteer was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly attacking a woman constable on September 27.

Umesh Jadhav (30) of Lalbaug got into an altercation with a man at the Ganpati pandal on Thursday afternoon. When constable Hirabai Pawar intervened,he attacked her and disappeared into the crowd.

Pawar,part of the women and children cell at Byculla Police Station,was not hurt seriously,but a case of using criminal force against a public servant and intentionally causing harm was registered.

Kalachowkie Police said they identified Jadhav through a video clip of the incident created by a bystander. Pawar later confirmed her attacker.

He was arrested from his home on Sunday evening and produced before a magistrate. He was charged under IPC sections 323,353 and 504 and released on a bond of Rs 15,000, said Sunil Jain,senior inspector.

