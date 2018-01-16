Man ‘tries to kidnap’ three-year-old on crowded street, arrested

The boy, along with his parents and younger sister, were passing a hotel on Nari Seva Sadan road, which was crowded because of a religious procession. The boy, who was trailing behind, was picked up by Yadav, who was about to run off with him in the opposite direction, an officer said. (Representational Image) The boy, along with his parents and younger sister, were passing a hotel on Nari Seva Sadan road, which was crowded because of a religious procession. The boy, who was trailing behind, was picked up by Yadav, who was about to run off with him in the opposite direction, an officer said. (Representational Image)

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly tried to kidnap a three-year-old boy from Ghatkopar. The accused, a porter, pulled the toddler away from his parents while they were passing a crowded religious procession. As he attempted to flee, someone saw the boy and raised an alarm. The accused, Nathuram Yadav, was allegedly heavily intoxicated and refused to let go of the boy. He was eventually roughed up by the crowd and taken to the Ghatkopar police station, where he was placed under arrest on the charge of attempted kidnapping.

An officer from the Ghatkopar police station said that the incident in question took place around 9 am on Sunday near Nityanand hotel in Ghatkopar (west). The boy, along with his parents and younger sister, were passing a hotel on Nari Seva Sadan road, which was crowded because of a religious procession. The boy, who was trailing behind, was picked up by Yadav, who was about to run off with him in the opposite direction, an officer said.

Someone from the crowd, however, spotted this and alerted the boy’s parents. Soon, a crowd gathered and started pulling the boy from Yadav. “He was highly intoxicated and refused to let go of the boy. Eventually, the crowd roughed him up and pulled the boy out of his hands,” an officer said. Local residents then took the accused to the Ghatkopar police station, where he was handed over to the police.

Vyenkat Patil, senior inspector at the Ghatkopar police station, said, “Yadav, hails from UP and works as a railway porter. During interrogation, however, he claims that he had no plans of kidnapping the boy. He maintains that he was highly intoxicated and had no idea why he had picked up the boy and tried to flee. We are interrogating him further.”

