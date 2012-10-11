Man tries to burn self at Mantralaya

Written by Express News Service | Published: October 11, 2012 1:47 am
A 30-year-old man attempted self-immolation at the garden entrance of Mantralaya on Wednesday afternoon. He told police he was cheated in a property deal. Balmohan Jaiswal,a Currey Road resident,doused himself in petrol around 3 pm and was about about to light a match when he was stopped by police. We have not registered an offence yet. He is being counselled and action will be taken once his motive becomes clear, said Ravindra Shisve,Deputy Commissioner of Police,Zone I.
