Man tries to burn self at Mantralaya

A 30-year-old man attempted self-immolation at the garden entrance of Mantralaya on Wednesday afternoon. He told police he was cheated in a property deal. Balmohan Jaiswal,a Currey Road resident,doused himself in petrol around 3 pm and was about about to light a match when he was stopped by police. We have not registered an offence yet. He is being counselled and action will be taken once his motive becomes clear, said Ravindra Shisve,Deputy Commissioner of Police,Zone I.

