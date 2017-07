Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man from Pune for allegedly making threat calls to Farhan Azmi, restaurateur and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. The arrested accused, Sripal Chaudhary, a small-time contractor, is not linked to any political or cultural party, said police. Chaudhary had called up Azmi several times to threaten him.

