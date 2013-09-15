Man slashes woman,arrested

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 15, 2013 3:56 am
A 25-year-old man was arrested for attacking a woman with a blade after she turned down his marriage proposal Wednesday evening. Police said Mayur Batawale met the 22-year-old victim through a social networking site a month ago. At 7 pm,Batawale called the woman on her cellphone and asked her to meet him outside the beauty parlour on Borivali Link Road,where she worked. Batawale proposed to her. The woman told him that she would have to speak with her parents. Infuriated,he attacked her with a blade, said inspector Ravi Adane.
