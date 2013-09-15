Man slashes woman,arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for attacking a woman with a blade after she turned down his marriage proposal Wednesday evening. Police said Mayur Batawale met the 22-year-old victim through a social networking site a month ago. At 7 pm,Batawale called the woman on her cellphone and asked her to meet him outside the beauty parlour on Borivali Link Road,where she worked. Batawale proposed to her. The woman told him that she would have to speak with her parents. Infuriated,he attacked her with a blade, said inspector Ravi Adane.

