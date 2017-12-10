Man slashes tea vendor’s neck, held

A man slashed the neck of a tea vendor with a knife in Vikhroli Friday after he was asked why he was carrying it. The accused has been arrested. Mehboob Shaikh (42) had gone to Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi’s tea stall on Friday carrying a knife. The police said Shaikh became angry when quizzed about the knife.

“The accused thought the tea vendor was looking at him suspiciously and took offence after being asked about his knife,” said Vilas Jadhav, Senior Inspector, Parksite police station.

Shaikh slashed Qureshi in the neck and fled. Local people informed the police and Shaikh was later booked with attempt to murder. Jadhav said Qureshi was not seriously injured.

