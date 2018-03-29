Man shoots former business partner in Malad, arrested

A businessman was shot at by his former partner in Malad east on Wednesday afternoon (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/Representational) A businessman was shot at by his former partner in Malad east on Wednesday afternoon (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/Representational)

A businessman was shot at by his former partner in Malad east on Wednesday afternoon. He escaped with minor injuries after a bullet hit his hand.

The incident took place at Raj Electeical Shop in Pimpripada in Kurar, Malad east at 2 pm. The police said that the shop’s owner Rajkumar Jaiswal (42), was shot by Jayprakash Jaiswal (50), his former business partner. Jayprakash fired at Rajkumar with a country made pistol and a bullet struck Rajkumar on the fingers of his left hand, the police said. Jaypraksh was held before he could escape, by witnesses and a policeman patrolling nearby.

The police said that Rajkumar was not seriously hurt. Jayprakash, on the other hand, was arrested and booked with attempted murder, the police said.

According to the police, Jayprakash, who lives in Byculla and runs a shop selling electrical appliances, had taken on Rajkumar as his partner in 1998. Both men knew each other as they hail from the same village in Uttar Pradesh.

“After a point, when Rajkumar picked up the business, Jayprakash felt that he was making more money and grew jealous of him. The two men began to fight and eventually decided to go their separate ways,” said Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

He added that after the separation, Rajkumar opened a shop in Malad and became very successful. “The accused did not like that the man he did taught the business to had become more successful than him. He has a a very short temper,” said Rajeshirke.

The police claim that Jayprakash procured the pistol in order to eliminate Rajkumar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd