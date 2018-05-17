Man set himself ablaze near Trombay police chowky in Jan: Three held for abetting suicide

THE TROMBAY police have arrested three persons for abetment to suicide in a case in which a man committed suicide by setting himself on fire near Trombay police chowky in January. As per the police, based on investigation and the dying declaration of the man named Mansoor Khan they registered the case against three youths from the area for allegedly harassing the man and pushing him to commit suicide.

An officer from Trombay police station said that on January 10, Khan (24) had set himself on fire near the Trombay police chowky. On January 14, Khan succumbed to his injuries. The police had filed an accidental death report.

“During investigation, it came to light that three men, Imran Shaikh, Sajid Sayyad and one Anwar, had been harassing Khan for the past few months over a dispute,” an officer said. After Sakinabi Khan, the mother of the deceased, confirmed the harassment meted out to her son at the hands of the trio, the Trombay police on Tuesday registered an abetment to suicide case against the three and arrested them.

Senior inspector of Trombay police S Gaonkar said: “The man, in his dying declaration, had named the trio. After verifying his statement and gathering evidence, we registered an FIR and arrested the trio.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App