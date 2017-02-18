Mumbai: Man sentenced to life for rape of minor stepdaughter

Representational Image Representational Image

A special court has sentenced a 37-year old man to life imprisonment for repeated sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The incident had come to light when a neighbour of the accused saw the child being sexually assaulted after hearing her cries.

The neighbour had rescued the girl. The assault was also eyewitnesses by other neighbours. The prosecution had stated that the stepfather repeatedly raped the girl in 2014, when her mother would leave home for work. The offences against the man include section 376 (2) (f) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6, 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.