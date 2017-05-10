Man posing as civic official cheats pregnant women, new mothers in maternity wards

A man posing as a civic official allegedly cheated several pregnant women and new mothers at government hospitals in Mira-Bhayander last week after claiming they would receive Rs 50,000 from the government once their daughters turn 18. Over three days, the accused, Jaydev Khare (25), repeatedly visited the maternity wards at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayander, posing as an officer of the city municipal corporation.

“The accused first met doctors in charge of the wards and asked to meet pregnant women and new mothers to give them information about a state government scheme,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector, Bhayander police station.

Khare told the women that the state government would give them Rs 50,000 under the Rajshree Sukanya Yojana once their daughters were 18 years of age, police said.

“Doctors at the hospital did not suspect anything wrong as they too wanted the women to receive money from the scheme,” Kamble said.

Khare allegedly took copies of Aadhaar cards, ration cards, PAN cards and a facilitation fee of Rs 500 from each woman. Over several visits to the hospitals, Khare is alleged to have cheated between 30 and 40 women of Rs 25,000.

Khare was arrested on Saturday and booked for cheating. “The accused is unemployed and had set up stalls outside the hospitals to offer help to relatives of patients admitted there,” said Kamble.

