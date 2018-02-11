Man ‘kills’ friend for demanding ten rupees, held

Jeevan More, the accused. Jeevan More, the accused.

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was killed in Powai allegedly by his friend during an argument over Rs 10 for a joint meal. The Mumbai Police have arrested the accused after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Police said a decade-long friendship ended after the accused, Jeevan More (35), refused to pay his share — Rs 10 — to the deceased, Dinesh Laxman Joshi (30), for a meal they were sharing.

The incident took place on February 7 at Sai Banguda Gaav in Powai. An officer from Powai police station said, “On Wednesday, More and Joshi had planned to cook chicken. They had met at a friend’s place in Sai Banguda Gaav, Powai. The two met around 12 noon, after which they went to buy chicken and other ingredients. Both had shared the cost. After returning home, when the expenses were tallied, Rs 10 was still due on More.” Joshi asked his friend to pay, which More turned down, following which the deceased reportedly refused to let More eat.

“Joshi, who was cooking the meal, said he wouldn’t let More eat till he pays the share. The two argued and, in a fit of rage, More pushed Joshi and hit him on the back with a bamboo stick lying inside the house,” an officer said.

“After hitting him, More fled the spot. As Joshi didn’t return home, his mother arrived at the spot. Joshi was found unconscious by his mother, who wanted to take him to the hospital. He refused to go. Later, due to internal bleeding, Joshi succumbed to his injuries,” Sub-Inspector Ravsaheb Mote said. After Joshi was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital here, a case was registered against More at Powai police station on Friday.

“The accused had been missing since the time of the incident. Later, we were informed that More was seen in the locality, following which a team nabbed him,” an officer said. The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in the court on Sunday. The bamboo stick used to commit the crime has also been seized, police said.

