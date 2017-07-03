Man ‘kills brother with cricket bat’, arrested

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A 35-year old man was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly bludgeoning his brother to death with a cricket bat. According to the police, the incident took place at BDD Chawl number 5 in Naigaon around 9.30 pm. The police said that the accused, Ajay Makwana, and his younger brother Mukesh Makwana would quarrel constantly as Mukesh was unemployed.

“The accused worked as a sweeper at KEM Hospital but was addicted to alcohol and would get drunk and abuse his mother. The younger brother did not work and treated his mother well,” said Dattatray Patil, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station. He added Ajay used to give Mukesh money for his expenses, even though the brothers did not get along. The mother, 75-year-old Madhubai Makwana, also favoured Mukesh, a fact Ajay resented, the police said.

On Saturday, Ajay, in an inebriated state, got into a fight with Mukesh. “Mukesh cut his head and had to get stitches. When his mother sided with Mukesh, Ajay got angrier and attacked him with a cricket bat,” Patil said. The police said that Ajay struck Mukesh several times on the head with the bat and fled after seeing him unconscious and bleeding heavily.

Neighbours rushed Mukesh to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Ajay was arrested soon after and booked for murder. Ajay was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody until July 7, Patil said. ENS

