20-year-old dead, three injured in Thane car accident

A 20-year-old man died and two others suffered serious injuries in a car accident on Ghodbundar road in Thane. According to the police, the accident occurred after the car, which was carrying four people, suddenly lost control when it went over an oil spill on the road.

The car, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, was on Ghodbundar road near Wonder Mall when it went over a mixture of oil and coolant spill, possibly from a tanker, the police said. “The driver tried to control the car, and in that process, rammed into the divider. All four people in the car, including the driver, were rushed to the local hospital, from where they were taken to the civil hospital,” a traffic police official said.

In the civil hospital, Mehtab Qureshi was declared dead. The other three were undergoing treatment, the police said. “The incident affected traffic, but we have managed to siphon off the oil mixture from the road. An accidental death report was filed,” said an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App