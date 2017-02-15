Man killed for refusing to dance, one held: Mumbai Police

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend for refusing to dance to a song. Accused Ketan Shirodkar (24) was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Andheri. The Andheri police have arrested Shirodkar and have charged him with murder.

According to the police, the deceased — Ankush Jadhav — resided in Virar and was employed with a lottery centre near Andheri railway station. Jadhav was friends with some people staying near the station, including Shirodkar.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On Monday night, the group were out partying to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. They consumed alcohol and started playing music on their mobile phones, said Inspector Balasaheb Salunkhe.

“Jadhav did not want to dance, even as his friends were forcing him to. Shirodkar, who was high by that time, picked up a fight with Jadhav on why he was not dancing. The argument soon escalated, with Shirodkar picking up a stick and hitting Jadhav on the head,” said Salunkhe. Jadhav collapsed on the ground, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he added.

Based on the postmortem report, the police have registered a case of murder against Shirodkar.

The accused was produced before the local court and has been remanded to police custody. ENS