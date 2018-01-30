Man killed after truck collides with bike in Wadala

A 36-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a truck in Wadala on Saturday evening. The accident took place near the entrance of the Mumbai Port Trust’s premises in Wadala east at around 5.45 pm. The police said the rider, Suresh Salunkhe (30), and pillion rider Vijay Solanki (36), both residents of Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd, were thrown off the motorbike after a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it.

While Salunkhe escaped with minor injuries, Solanki, who suffered serious injuries to the head, was declared dead after he was rushed to hospital, said the police. The driver of the truck was arrested Sunday after he fled from the spot following the accident, said the police. He was booked with causing death due to negligence as well as rash and dangerous driving.

