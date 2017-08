Kharade was acquitted a few years ago in a murder case in Lower Parel. He had been arrested in an extortion offence in Satara earlier, the police said. (Representational image) Kharade was acquitted a few years ago in a murder case in Lower Parel. He had been arrested in an extortion offence in Satara earlier, the police said. (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man was caught with a country-made revolver and 12 bullets in Khar on Tuesday night. The accused, Ganesh Kharade, was arrested after a trap was laid near Hotel Kadamb Residency on Linking Road in Khar, the police said.

Kharade was acquitted a few years ago in a murder case in Lower Parel. He had been arrested in an extortion offence in Satara earlier, the police said.

