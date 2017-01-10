Man held in UP for killing woman in Nallasopara

Less than two weeks after a 28-year-old woman was found murdered in a house in Nallasopara, the police have arrested a man with whom she allegedly had an extramarital affair. The man allegedly killed the woman because he suspected that she was cheating on him.

According to the police, Saroj Jaiswal was found with her throat slit in a locked room in Dhaniv Baug in Nallasopara west on the afternoon of December 31. Jaiswal had been reported missing by her husband Virendra on December 29.

Inspector Mahesh Patil of Waliv police station said that investigation showed the room belonged to 23-year-old Azim Khan, who lived there with his brother Sonu and Talib Khan and another friend Nazim. On Sunday, the police traced Azim Khan to his village in Uttar Pradesh and are looking for other accused.