Man held in Thane with Rs 10.74 lakh in fake notes

The Thane police with the seized currency. (Photo by Deepak Joshi) The Thane police with the seized currency. (Photo by Deepak Joshi)

THE THANE police on Sunday arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based man for allegedly supplying high quality fake Rs 2,000 currency notes to Thane. The accused has told police that he would get the bulk supply of Rs 2,000 denomination notes which he would then spread across several places in small quantities. Police are probing the source of these fake notes worth Rs 10.74 lakh.

Nitin Thakre, senior inspector of Thane crime branch, said the accused has been identified as Dashrath Prasad Srivas, a Mumbra resident. Thane police received a tip off on Saturday that Srivas would come near the statue of Shivaji in Kalwa to give fake notes to someone. The police laid a trap and detained Srivas with fake currency.

On frisking him, police found Rs 10.74 lakh comprising 537 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination on him. An officer linked to the probe said that the fake notes are of high good quality and it is difficult to distinguish them from real notes.

“It is one of the first few cases in Thane where such good quality fakes of Rs 2,000 were found. It is important to find out where these notes were printed and who the others involved in the racket are. We should get more details in the next few days,” said the officer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App